16 units damaged in 2-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

Potentially dozens of residents were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

HOUSTON — Fire crews had their hands full with a two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Houston Tuesday night.

This happened around 8 p.m. at the Amritta Apartments located in the 7800 West Airport Boulevard just west of Fondren.

Fire officials said it took at least 50 firefighters about an hour to get the fire out. Sixteen apartment units were damaged by the fire, 10 by the fire itself, and the remaining six by smoke and water.

All of the residents in the complex were able to make it out safely. Fire officials said they are speaking with one resident who said the fire started in his apartment.

HFD said the fire sparked on the first floor of this two-story apartment building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

THIS MORNING: Potentially dozens of people living in a Southwest Houston apartment complex are without homes. @HoustonFire crews battled huge flames 🔥 just last night and are trying to figure out how it started, before spreading to several units. More on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/4G1qDONBqS — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) January 12, 2022

“Anytime you show up with this much fire, the volume that we had, it’s gonna be, there’s gonna be some challenges. But our crews did a good job of getting water on it quickly and knocking it down,” Robert Rust, district chief at HFD Fire Station 16, said.

Potentially dozens of residents were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.