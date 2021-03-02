Multiple apartments damaged in late-night fire at Humble complex

Flames quickly spread from a first floor unit to the second floor and then the roof.

HUMBLE, Texas — Firefighters responded to an apartment complex in Humble late Tuesday where they found a fire spreading from one unit to others.

The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 8400 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Firefighters said the flames spread from a first floor unit to the second floor and others.

About three to four units suffered damage from the flames, water and smoke.

All residents were able to escape on their own.