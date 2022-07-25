Firefighters battling 2-alarm apartment fire in Greenspoint area

No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters at battling a two-alarm apartment fire in the Greenspoint area.

This happened in the 13000 block of Northborough, which is near the North Freeway and Kuykendahl Road.

There are no reports of residents or firefighters having been injured.

It's unknown how the fire started or how much damage there is, but from Air 11, it was clear multiple units were destroyed.

The Houston Fire Department has asked everyone to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of an apartment on fire near 13030 North Borough. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 25, 2022