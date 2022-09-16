Some residents left without a home after fire tears through Westchase apartments, HFD says

HFD arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire and if foul play was involved.

HOUSTON — An apartment complex went up in flames in west Houston late Thursday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

This happened just after 11 p.m. at a complex on Woodchase Drive just south of Richmond Avenue in the Westchase area.

Houston fire officials said the people living in the apartments were able to escape the fire before it spread. Officials said the top floor is damaged leaving some of those tenants without a home Friday morning.

Fire crews worked to contain the fire coming from an attic, and they eventually put it out. No injuries were reported in the fire.

