HFD: Dozens without a home after fire destroys Greenspoint area apartments

Residents said they believe the fire was started on purpose.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — At least a dozen units were damaged in an apartment complex fire that residents think was started on purpose.

The fire happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at The Landings at Northpoint which is on Northpoint Drive near Beltway 8 in the Greenspoint area.

When the Houston Fire Department arrived, they said they could see flames coming from one unit, but that a total of 12 units were damaged. At least 20 people are now without a home as investigators determine how the fire was started.

"Arson is here doing their investigation and we're assisting HPD with some other stuff," HFD District Chief Russel Christ said.