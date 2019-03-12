HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An apartment complex was evacuated after a fire in northeast Harris County Tuesday morning.
This happened at a complex located in the 5000 block of Aldine Mail Route.
The Eastex Fire Department is on scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay with KHOU.com and watch #HTownrus for updates on this developing story.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Firefighters rescue man trapped under debris inside burning home in Acres Homes
- U.S. Mail crates, packages found scattered along Highway 59
- 'That's not self-defense': Witness says teen was drunk before firing fatal shotgun blast at sister's boyfriend
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter