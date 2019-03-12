HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An apartment complex was evacuated after a fire in northeast Harris County Tuesday morning.

This happened at a complex located in the 5000 block of Aldine Mail Route.

The Eastex Fire Department is on scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

