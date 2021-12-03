'Distressing and harmful' | Fort Bend County judge condemns antisemitic flyers found in Missouri City neighborhood

Read the full statement

"In Fort Bend County, we welcome the rich and colorful tapestry of all communities. Racial, ethnic, and antisemitic terror have no place anywhere, especially not in Fort Bend County. The concerning surge of hate we've seen in the last several years is not acceptable and is a danger that threatens us all. Discrimination and harassment of individuals or groups based on race, religion, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, citizenship, or any other identity are intolerable. As County Judge of one of the most ethnically diverse counties in the country, I want to make clear that we all must stand together and condemn racism, antisemitism, and discrimination in all forms. Our community leaders, law enforcement and I share the concern that these disturbing acts of intolerance are equally distressing and harmful to individuals and our communities. Fort Bend County is leading the way on how a diverse community can come together as one and be inspired and dedicated to meeting and building relationships with each other in various communities outside of their normal purview. The values of diversity, inclusion, respect, and civility are fundamental. Hatred and violence against Jewish people, African Americans, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, LGBTQ+ communities, immigrants, refugees, and others are despicable. We must come together in this country and in our communities to end hate, racism, antisemitism, and intolerance."