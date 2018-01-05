Hundreds of dollars for "Hamilton" tickets could be yours with a few simple words.

A Baytown man is creating a competition for fans of the Broadway show. Write a short essay and have a chance to win two VIP seats to the performance.

It’s the Broadway bash that sends ticket sales skyrocketing. The hip-hop hit "Hamilton" has been on Houston's calendar for months, and finally, it’s your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see it up close and personal -- absolutely free!

“It’s exciting to give people things they never thought they’d have in their life," the donor said.

He’s an anonymous angel with a desirable donation.

The Baytown benefactor bought four tickets to Hamilton a year and a half ago.

“Hamilton was at the peak in New York at that time, so I thought these are going to be worth that," the donor said.

But recent back problems are keeping him from seeing the show, so he’s offering his second-row, VIP seats to someone he’s never met.

"Somebody that’s deserving or that’s enthusiastic, so that’s why we’re doing the contest," the donor said.

He's a Secret Santa of sorts, and he’s making it a competition - essay style.

“I don’t need the recognition, and I don’t want the recognition, so why not do it anonymous?" the donor said.

But keep it short. You only have up to 50 words to tell him why you’re worthy.

“Get wild, don’t be conservative," the donor said. “'I would love to go see 'Hamilton' because,' there’s no restrictions on who can send something in.”

How he’ll choose, he’s not yet sure.

“We will read them all, and the one, 'Wow, that’s a great article,' so we’ll just have to wait and see," the donor said.

But he knows a competition for a good cause is worth so much more than any ticket price could pay.

"I mean I could’ve recycled them or sold them on the internet or something like that, but that’s not fun. This is fun," the donor said.

The donor is offering two second-row center orchestra seats to the best short essay on why you would like to attend the show at 2 p.m. on May 13.

To enter the contest, email a 25- to 50-word essay to sunnews@baytownsun.com with the subject line, "Hamilton,” by noon on May 8.

Be sure to include a phone number where you can be reached.

