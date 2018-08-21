GRIMES COUNTY, Texas - A woman is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after hundreds of animals were rescued from her home, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Doris Bevier Clark, 75, surrendered to deputies Tuesday morning at the sheriff's office. She has been charged with four counts of cruelty to livestock animals and 1 count of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

She was released after posting a bond amount of $10,000.

Nearly 300 animals were rescued from horrible conditions at Clark's home last week.

Investigators said while she is allegedly responsible for neglecting the hundreds of animals, adding more charges would not add to her punishment so she is being charged on a few of the strongest cases.

On Wednesday, August 15, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Human Society (HHS) rescued 242 dogs and 49 miniature horses and Shetland ponies from the home.

All of the dogs were small breeds like Pomeranians, Min Pins, and Chinese Cresteds. All of the animals rescued showed severe signs of long-term neglect, HHS said.

Many were housed in vile, rusted out caging and forced to live in their own filth and feces. They were found extremely malnourished, matted, soiled, and covered in parasites.

The animals were brought immediately to the Houston Humane Society’s Animal Wellness Clinic where they are receiving medical attention.

Photos: Nearly 300 animals rescued from home in Grimes County

