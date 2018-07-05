AUSTIN -- A woman was cuffed and charged with interference with a police service animal Saturday after officials say she slapped the hind quarters of a patrol horse.

According to the Austin Police Department, mounted horse patrol units were staged near Sixth and Trinity Streets around 1 a.m. when an officer on foot noticed "Titan" the patrol horse and its mounted officer spin around. Officers ran after the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Allison Chaffin, and detained her.

An arrest affidavit states that once Chaffin was placed into handcuffs, she said that "It was a joke" and "it was a bet" to slap the horse.

The officer who was in control of Titan stated that Chaffin slapped the horse with an open hand to the left rear hindquarter, which caused the animal to react in a startled manner and spin around, inhibiting the officer's control.

Interference with a police service animal is a Level A offense.

