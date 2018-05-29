HOUSTON- We see plenty of wildlife in the Houston area.

Alligators, snakes and even wild pigs aren't unheard of, but on Tuesday morning KHOU Traffic Anchor Darby Douglas got a special tip about a rare sight!

Darby received a call from Roxanne Michelle at Houston Transtar about an owl perched on one of it's cameras along the Gulf Freeway south of downtown and was looking right into the lens.

Sure enough, the bird was there and spent several minutes playing a game of peekaboo with Darby on the morning news during his traffic reports.

Darby says in his 27-plus years of reporting on traffic in Houston, getting a close up shot of an owl like this is a first.

After he was first spotted, Darby's feathered friend spent another 10 minutes or so perched on the camera, before flying off into the early morning air.

