BEWARE: Pretty sure this genius raccoon is going to rule the world someday soon. Or at least try out for the USA gymnastics team.

The naughty little fellow had a craving for some birdseed and found a full feeder hanging from a post.

That's when he hatched his evil plan:

The video of the "trash panda" has gone viral with over a million views.

Just last week, another raccoon made headlines around the world when it climbed a Minnesota skyscraper. It was later trapped and released back into the wild.

