BEWARE: Pretty sure this genius raccoon is going to rule the world someday soon. Or at least try out for the USA gymnastics team.
The naughty little fellow had a craving for some birdseed and found a full feeder hanging from a post.
That's when he hatched his evil plan:
The video of the "trash panda" has gone viral with over a million views.
Just last week, another raccoon made headlines around the world when it climbed a Minnesota skyscraper. It was later trapped and released back into the wild.
