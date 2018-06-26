BEWARE: Pretty sure this genius raccoon is going to rule the world someday soon. Or at least try out for the USA gymnastics team.

The naughty little fellow had a craving for some birdseed and found a full feeder hanging from a post.

That's when he hatched his evil plan:

Parkour trash panda climbs around the baffle, hangs from the birdfeeder, then unscrews the bottom with her hind feet to dump out the seeds 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Y8RXz6g0xH — 🦝 Kurt Kohlstedt 🦝 (@KurtKohlstedt) June 25, 2018

The video of the "trash panda" has gone viral with over a million views.

Just last week, another raccoon made headlines around the world when it climbed a Minnesota skyscraper. It was later trapped and released back into the wild.

