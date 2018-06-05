MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Sunday was a great day to be out on Lake Conroe – unless you’re a deer.

A video viewed on Facebook thousands of times showed a buck being rescued from the lake.

Lt. Timothy Cade took the call that came in just before noon.

“This is a normal call. There’s deer in Lake Conroe all the time,” said Lt. Cade.

Lt. Cade said it’s easy for wildlife and people to get into the lake but it’s difficult to get out because of the retaining walls that protect the shore from erosion.

Patrick, a homeowner living nearby, jumped in the lake to rescue the buck so deputies didn’t have to.

Lt. Cade said while Patrick wasn’t hurt this time, rescuing a deer can be very dangerous.

“They could kick you, cut you, hurt you. I mean, it would be a bad thing.” said Lt. Cade.

Deputies said they have even pulled dogs and a cow from Lake Conroe.

With the weather as nice as it is, Precinct 1 wants you to remember to keep your eyes peeled for people and wildlife struggling in the water.

