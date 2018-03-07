Limbani the chimpanzee wasn't able to contain his excitement when he was recently reunited with the couple who helped save his life.

Born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother, Limbani jumped into his old caregiver Jorge's arms and gave him a huge hug. Jorge and his wife, Tania, gave the chimp around-the-clock care for the first few months of his life.

Conservationists at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation of Miami said Limbani greets them like this every time he sees them.

Video of the touching reunion was shared on Facebook and Instagram.

The Instagram-famous chimp loves eating mangoes, playing with his golden tabby friend Sara, bath time and snacks.

