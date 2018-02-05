United Airlines will resume allowing pets in the cargo compartment this summer, but dozens of breeds will now be banned.
The airline also announced it will allow only dogs and cats in the cargo compartment – no other household pets or animals.
United temporarily stopped accepting pets in cargo in March after a series of high-profile incidents involving pets that were lost and others that died on United flights.
One of the cases happened on a Houston flight to New York when a woman’s French bulldog died after the flight attendant made her put it in the overhead bin.
In 2017, 18 animals died on United flights – three-fourths of all such deaths on U.S. airlines.
United announced Wednesday it is teaming up with American Humane to improve the well-being of all pets that travel on its planes.
The airline also said it continues to review all pet handling processes and policies, including in-cabin pet travel.
The new cargo policy takes effect June 18, when the carrier will resume reservations for its PetSafe program.
Banned dog breeds:
- Affenpinscher
- American Bully
- American Pit Bull Terrier/Pit Bull
- American Staffordshire Terrier/"Amstaff"
- Belgian Malinois
- Boston Terrier
- Boxer
- Brussels Griffon
- Bulldog
- American Bulldog
- English Bulldog
- French Bulldog
- Old English Bulldogges
- Shorty Bulldogs
- Spanish Alano/Spanish Bulldog/Alano Espanol
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
- Chow Chow
- English Toy Spaniel/Prince Charles Spaniel
- Japanese Chin/Japanese Spaniel
- Lhasa Apso
- Mastiff
- American Mastiff
- Boerboel/South African Mastiff
- Bullmastiff
- Ca de Bou/Mallorquin Mastiff
- Cane Corso/Italian Mastiff
- Dogo Argentino/Argentinian Mastiff
- Dogue de Bordeaux/French Mastiff
- English Mastiff
- Fila Brasileiro/Brazilian Mastiff/Cao de Fila
- Indian Mastiff/Alangu
- Kangal/Turkish Kangal
- Neapolitan Mastiff/Mastino Napoletano
- Pakastani Mastiff/Bully Kutta
- Pyrenean Mastiff
- Presa Canario/Perro de Presa Canario/Dogo Canario/Canary Mastiff
- Spanish Mastiff / Mastin Espanol
- Tibetan Mastiff
- Tosa/Tosa Ken/Tosa Inu/Japanese Mastiff/Japanese Tosa
- Pekingese
- Pug
- Dutch Pug
- Japanese Pug
- Shar-Pei/Chinese Shar-Pei
- Shih-Tzu
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier/"Staffys"
- Tibetan Spaniel
Banned cat breeds:
- Burmese
- Exotic Shorthair
- Himalayan
- Persian