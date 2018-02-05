United Airlines will resume allowing pets in the cargo compartment this summer, but dozens of breeds will now be banned.

The airline also announced it will allow only dogs and cats in the cargo compartment – no other household pets or animals.

United temporarily stopped accepting pets in cargo in March after a series of high-profile incidents involving pets that were lost and others that died on United flights.

One of the cases happened on a Houston flight to New York when a woman’s French bulldog died after the flight attendant made her put it in the overhead bin.

In 2017, 18 animals died on United flights – three-fourths of all such deaths on U.S. airlines.

United announced Wednesday it is teaming up with American Humane to improve the well-being of all pets that travel on its planes.

The airline also said it continues to review all pet handling processes and policies, including in-cabin pet travel.

The new cargo policy takes effect June 18, when the carrier will resume reservations for its PetSafe program.

Banned dog breeds:

Affenpinscher

American Bully

American Pit Bull Terrier/Pit Bull

American Staffordshire Terrier/"Amstaff"

Belgian Malinois

Boston Terrier

Boxer

Brussels Griffon

Bulldog

American Bulldog

English Bulldog

French Bulldog

Old English Bulldogges

Shorty Bulldogs

Spanish Alano/Spanish Bulldog/Alano Espanol

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chow Chow

English Toy Spaniel/Prince Charles Spaniel

Japanese Chin/Japanese Spaniel

Lhasa Apso

Mastiff

American Mastiff

Boerboel/South African Mastiff

Bullmastiff

Ca de Bou/Mallorquin Mastiff

Cane Corso/Italian Mastiff

Dogo Argentino/Argentinian Mastiff

Dogue de Bordeaux/French Mastiff

English Mastiff

Fila Brasileiro/Brazilian Mastiff/Cao de Fila

Indian Mastiff/Alangu

Kangal/Turkish Kangal

Neapolitan Mastiff/Mastino Napoletano

Pakastani Mastiff/Bully Kutta

Pyrenean Mastiff

Presa Canario/Perro de Presa Canario/Dogo Canario/Canary Mastiff

Spanish Mastiff / Mastin Espanol

Tibetan Mastiff

Tosa/Tosa Ken/Tosa Inu/Japanese Mastiff/Japanese Tosa

Pekingese

Pug

Dutch Pug

Japanese Pug

Shar-Pei/Chinese Shar-Pei

Shih-Tzu

Staffordshire Bull Terrier/"Staffys"

Tibetan Spaniel

Banned cat breeds:

Burmese

Exotic Shorthair

Himalayan

Persian

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved