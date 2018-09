HOUSTON - A stray dog roaming around the University of Houston campus is officially a Cougar, thanks to her new owner!

UH President Renu Khator on Tuesday tweeted she took home the dog, named Ruby, from BARC to foster and adopt.

To all those concerned about the stray dog on campus for a week, don’t worry. I have brought her home from BARC to foster and adopt. Her name is Ruby! pic.twitter.com/KnskMvSAhr — Renu Khator (@UHpres) September 4, 2018

Several people tweeted at Dr. Khator, praising her for taking Ruby in and some suggesting she be the unofficial UH mascot.

