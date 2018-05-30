HOUSTON – KHOU 11 Stands for Houston, and this includes standing for our furry friends.
Join KHOU 11 Morning News anchors Russ Lewis and Lisa Hernandez from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, at the Harris County Animal Shelter.
The animal shelter is in crisis mode with overcrowding, and we are helping these animals find new and loving homes. The shelter is offering $10 adoptions for dogs and cats that are ready to walk out the door, a cost that includes shots, spay/neuter and a microchip.
KHOU 11 News will be sharing pets of all sizes who are available for adoption or fostering.
Photos: Dogs & cats available at the Harris County Animal Shelter
Photos: Dogs & cats available at the Harris County Animal Shelter (May 29, 2018)
Friday, June 1, 2018
3 to 5:30 p.m.
Harris County Animal Shelter
612 Canino Road
Houston, Texas 77076
Follow KHOU 11 News on Facebook.