HOUSTON — A man was bitten by a shark off Crystal Beach Thursday while swimming near a sand bar. The 42-year-old man was taken to UTMB in Galveston but the injury isn’t believed to be life-threatening.

While shark attacks get a lot of attention, experts say you’re more likely to die from a bee sting, dog bite, snake bite or lightning strike.

Even so, it doesn’t hurt to practice these tips to avoid a shark attack:

1. Always swim in a group: Sharks most often attack people who are alone.

2. Don't wander too far from shore: Doing so isolates you and places you away from assistance.

3. Avoid the water at night, dawn or dusk: Many sharks are most active at these times and are better able to find you than you are to see them.

4. Don't enter the water if bleeding: Sharks can smell and taste blood and trace it back to its source.

5. Don't wear shiny jewelry: The reflected light looks like shining fish scales.

6. Don't go into waters containing sewage: Sewage attracts bait fishes, which in turn attract sharks.

7. Avoid waters being fished and those with lots of bait fishes: Diving seabirds are good indicators of such activities.

8. Don't enter the water if sharks are nearby: Leave immediately if you see a shark.

9. Avoid an uneven tan and brightly colored clothing: Sharks see contrast particularly well, so use extra caution when waters are cloudy.

10. Don't splash a lot: Erratic movements can attract sharks.

11. Keep pets out of the water. A shark might mistake them for a snack.

11. Use care near sandbars or steep drop-offs. These are favorite hangouts for sharks.

12. Don't relax just because porpoises or dolphins are nearby. Sightings of porpoises and dolphins don't indicate the absence of sharks. Both often eat the same foods.

13. Don't try to touch a shark if you see one!

14. If attacked by a shark, the general rule is "Do whatever it takes to get away!" Some people have successfully chosen to be aggressive, others passive. Some yelled underwater, others blew bubbles. The most important thing is to get to the shore as soon as possible and seek medical attention. Even smaller bites can become infected.

Source: University of Florida

