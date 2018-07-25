WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A tiger cub found by border patrol agents in April now has a forever home at In-Sync-Exotics.

Smugglers abandoned the cub near – now named Kenobi — near Brownsville in a black duffel bag when they fled back to Mexico after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

The three men likely intended to sell him to the highest bidder but when they caught wind of border patrol agents in nearby Brownsville, they abandoned Kenobi.

Agents took him to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville to stabilize Kenobi and provide a temporary home.

Irma Chapa, the Communications Director for the RGV Sector of the United States Border Patrol, provided a photo of the cub on Twitter back in May.

In-Sync Exotics said it’s proud to provide Kenobi access to the very best in nutrition, veterinary care, enrichment, and friends.

In March, a white tiger cub was born at In-Sync Exotics to recently rescued white tigers Assad and Zahra. The cub, named Kylo Ren, was hand-raised after Zahra failed to exhibit the necessary instincts to care for the cub on her own.

As Kenobi served his mandatory quarantine period at the zoo, the two cubs will be introduced shortly after Kenobi’s arrival.

Having another cub to play, interact, learn, and nap with stimulates healthy growth and development, just as it would in the wild, according to In-Sync Exotics.

“Have a Tiger by the Tail”, this adorable rescue has South Texas oohing and aahing!

Our gorgeous Border Patrol rescue and Gladys Porter Zoo save is doing great today according to Dr. Tom. Demaar.♥️ #DHS #CBP #USBP @CBPRGV @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/lb8WfnP7PX — Irma Chapa (@chapa_irma) May 2, 2018

UPDATE: 2month old tiger cub rescued by Brownsville Border Patrol and saved by Gladys Porter Zoologists is making a full recovery. #DHS #CBP #USBP @CBPRGV @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/BrZIKNIIPM — Irma Chapa (@chapa_irma) May 1, 2018

The tiger cub found at the border in a duffel bag and in poor condition is now under the care of our veterinary staff. Our team acted quickly to stabilize him and he is now doing very well. The next step will be to find him a more permanent home.

Photo credit: Jason Hoekema pic.twitter.com/suu0w621Wz — Gladys Porter Zoo (@GladysPorterZoo) May 1, 2018

“Cat’s Out of the Bag” no pun intended. 🐯🤣 This gorgeous 2mo old cub gets a second chance at life. Rescued by Border Patrol and saved by the Gladys Porter Zoo. He’s amazing, so blessed to meet him and those caring for him. #DHS #CBP #USBP @GladysPorterZoo @USBPChief @CBPRGV pic.twitter.com/zr7KIPaVhF — Irma Chapa (@chapa_irma) May 1, 2018

