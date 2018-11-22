HOUSTON - From giving Thanksgiving Day turkeys to neighbors in need to spending some quality time with the sick or elderly, one day before the holiday, Houston is finding unique ways to give thanks.

Slurp Ramen Factory in Richmond will dish out hot and free chicken noodle soup from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. The owner, Phil Guo, is using his time and talent to give back.

Max, a 40-pound pig, is doing his part, too. The therapy pet, which is registered with the American Mini Pig Association, makes his rounds at nursing homes, hospice centers and hospitals that care for terminally ill children.

Photos: Meet Max the therapy pig Max is an American mini pig that loves to ride around the community in his bright red wagon. (Parkway Place photos) Max is an American mini pig that loves to ride around the community in his bright red wagon. (Parkway Place photos) He loves to dress up in his Super Max outfit. His visits bring comfort to the residents and brighten their days with laughter. (Parkway Place) And the feeling is mutual. The 45-pound pig loves the attention he gets from his new friends. (Parkway Place photos)

The connection for so many is easier than you think.

"My childhood, because I grew up on a farm, and my daddy always raised a few pigs and cows," said Sallie Howard. "So I always liked pigs. Yeah. They’re sweet."

Max's owner, Nicole McPherson, says oftentimes, Max is a patient's only visitor that day.

"I had one patient, she was very young, and on a weekend had requested that he came, and after we left, she closed her eyes and passed away three days later," McPherson said. "So that was like the last moment that she had had awake was with Max, and that’s what she was holding on for."

Max reminds us that during the holidays, we should find time to visit those who are confined to their homes or hospital beds.

Pet therapy has numerous mental and emotional benefits for seniors, including socialization, mental stimulation, higher comfort levels and a boost in self-esteem. Max has already left a positive impact on members. During a previous visit, many reminisced about their childhood and living on a farm, while others have commented on his well-mannered personality.

