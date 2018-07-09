HOUSTON — We’ve all heard of therapy dogs but the four-legged little fellow bringing smiles to a local senior living community is more likely to squeal than bark.

Max the therapy pig makes regular visits to Parkway Place in west Houston.

Max is an American mini pig that loves to ride around the community in his bright red wagon.

His visits bring comfort to the residents and brighten their days with laughter.

PHOTOS: Meet Max the therapy pig

PHOTOS; Meet Max the therapy pig

And the feeling is mutual. The 45-pound pig loves the attention he gets from his new friends.

During a previous visit, many of the seniors reminisced about their childhood and living on farms with animals like Max.

Pet therapy has many mental and emotional benefits for seniors, including socialization, mental stimulation, higher comfort levels and a boost in self-esteem.

© 2018 KHOU