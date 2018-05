The San Antonio Aquarium's newest addition is a little more cuddly than an average fish.

Kiwi is about 18 months old and is native to South America. But you can find her hanging out in the Alamo City, cuddling with her own teddy bear. The aquarium is offering up-close encounters with Kiwi, where you can feed and pet her.

