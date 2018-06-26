HOUSTON - A disabled dog named Swift is getting his happily ever after and will be going home to his forever family this weekend.

Swift is a unique dog. He has a condition in which the muscles in his esophagus do not push food down. The condition requires him to eat standing up.

The Abandoned Animal Rescue in Magnolia brought Swift to Oakcrest Intermediate School where he showed students it’s OK to be different.

The students raised enough money to cover Swift’s adoption fee and the pup has been adopted by a loving family.

The family will pick him up at the shelter on Saturday with one of the students from the school and with AAR volunteers.

