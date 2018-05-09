HOUSTON - She was just another stray, strolling across just another stranger.

“She just seemed very shy, very skittish. I saw the students were trying to come close to her, to feed her," said University of Houston President Dr. Renu Khator.

But this lucky little lady had no idea the melted the heart of the right human.

Dr. Khator says she kept seeing the pup, day after day, outside her window.

“I kept inquiring every day from the police chief, and I just said, 'Please make sure the dog does end up in cruel hands or at a cruel place,'" Dr. Khator said.

So she kept tabs on the stray, and she wasn’t’ the only one.

“I also watched on social media how students were trying to feed her on Twitter and Reddit, and it was so nice, the students literally adopted her," Dr. Khator said.

Students posted the pup to Twitter, some were feeding it whipped cream, while others were just watching over her.

“She’s just very gentle, very sweet, and I’m already falling in love with her," Dr. Khator said.

Police tried to track down Ruby's owner, but had no luck. BARC picked up the stray Tuesday, and just minutes later, the president herself went to get her to adopt.

“I guess in your heart, you are asking for it, you’re caring for it. By the time I got her, it just didn’t feel so strange," Dr. Khator said.

Today, she has a new home and a new name, Ruby.

“They already labeled her as an unofficial UH mascot, and great, I’ll take her to campus," Dr. Khator said.

She may be a dog, but now, she’s a Cougar to the core.

“We didn’t adopt her. She adopted us, because she came to campus, and once you walk across UH Campus, you are a Cougar as far as I'm concerned. So she is a Cougar now," Dr. Khator said.

© 2018 KHOU