(CBS) -- Florida deputies broke a car's window to save a puppy who was left inside the vehicle. Escambia County Sheriff's Department later arrested the dog's owner.

In a Facebook post, police said they responded to a call of a puppy locked in a hot car in a Sears parking lot Saturday around 1 p.m. local time. The temperature outside the car was 92 degrees upon arrival -- which can easily feel hotter inside the car on a sunny day, studies show.

"The driver of the vehicle could not be located and the puppy was squealing, panting heavily, and in distress," police said.

Faced with a distressed dog, Deputy Sheriff Matheny and Deputy Sheriff Trainee Waters sprung into action.

Deputy Matheny broke the driver's side window to rescue the puppy. Deputy Waters gave the dog water and placed it in a cool patrol car until animal control arrived and took custody.

The puppy was reported to be OK, according to police.

Although this canine was saved, officials warn that as temperatures rise outside people should not leave pets or children unattended in a car. The National Weather Service says that those left in a vehicle can suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke -- even if temperatures don't appear to be high.

