It's no secret there are sharks around Galveston but it's pretty unusual to see two in one weekend.

That's what happened to Aza Alvarez, a Houston resident who was at Jamaica Beach on Sunday.

She and her husband saw the first shark swimming in the water around noon.

Three hours later, Alvarez was on the beach when a fisherman brought in a big shark he had reeled in.

Alvarez shot cell phone video as a crowd gathered.

She said the fisherman released the shark a short time later.

Just remember, the Gulf is the shark's house!

