It's no secret there are sharks around Galveston but it's pretty unusual to see two in one weekend.
That's what happened to Aza Alvarez, a Houston resident who was at Jamaica Beach on Sunday.
She and her husband saw the first shark swimming in the water around noon.
RELATED: Yes, that clear blue water really was in Galveston!
Three hours later, Alvarez was on the beach when a fisherman brought in a big shark he had reeled in.
Alvarez shot cell phone video as a crowd gathered.
She said the fisherman released the shark a short time later.
Just remember, the Gulf is the shark's house!
© 2018 KHOU