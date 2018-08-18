TOMBALL, Texas - A pet cat in Tomball was killed in what the animal hospital called a "sinister attack."

The cuts were too clean and the injuries were too carefully thought out. That’s how Sampson’s owners knew this was anything but natural.

Neighbors are afraid more than one person could be responsible for their pet cat’s death.

Beyond being photogenic, Sampson was unlike any other cat the Vanlaars ever had.

"He thought he was a dog and he always wanted to come with us when we walked our dogs,” said Susan Vanlaar.

Always curious and always finding a way out in her Tomball neighborhood, Sampson always returned.

But on Monday morning, a shocking discovery was made across the street.

"The closer I got, the more I realized it was Sampson,” Vanlaar said.

The cat was beheaded with other injuries too gruesome to detail and almost too flawless to believe.

"There was no sign of a struggle, no tufts of fur, no bite marks,” Vanlaar said.

Even more alarming is there was no blood.

"It took a few hours for the realization that an animal could not do this,” Vanlaar said.

With evidence mounting, Vanlaar called Precinct 4 constables. A quick search online showed posts near Memorial City where several cats were reported to have cuts too clean to be natural.

"It's the most painful part to think that he suffered,” Vanlaar said.

A $5,000 reward is now being offered.

"It's probably going to go higher,” Vanlaar said.

As attention grows from not only this neighborhood, others want answers –and soon.

Harris County Pct. 4 says they are investigating these mutilations but currently have no suspects. They urge those with any information to come forward.

© 2018 KHOU