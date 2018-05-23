GALVESTON, Texas - A group of sea turtles were released into the wild after undergoing months of rehabilitation in Galveston.

With a crowd of around 100 people watching, the turtles swam out on their own on Wednesday, May 23 which is also World Turtle Day.

32 turtles were released into the wild on Wednesday, May 23 after undergoing months of rehab.

Houston Zoo

Eleven of the sea turtles were released into the Gulf of Mexico and 21 more were released into Christmas Bay.

The National Oceanic Atmosphere Administration conducted the public release on Stewart Beach.

Many of the turtles were given medical care by the staff at the veterinary clinic at the Houston Zoo, according to Jackie Wallace, Public Relations Director of the Houston Zoo.

The zoo gives medical care to around 80 wild sea turtles each year.

