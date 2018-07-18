FULSHEAR, Texas - Need some extra motivation on your morning run? Some runners in Fulshear got exactly that Wednesday morning when a very large visitor crossed their paths.

Fulshear Police shared photos on Facebook of a 7-foot gator spotted inside the gated section of Cross Creek Ranch. Police say the gator wasn’t aggressive and wasn’t pursuing the runners, but he did get a little too close for comfort.

Police moved the gator to a polishing pond. Meanwhile, officials said the runners reported recording their “best run time ever.”

