CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas – Some residents woke up Monday to find a little gator chilling out in a ditch in front of their home.

Tammy Sieg tells KHOU 11 the gator was found on Grove Road before 7 a.m.

State officials secured the animal and then put it in the back of a truck.

Officials told the residents the gator would be evaluated and rehabilitated.

