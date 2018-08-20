HOUSTON — During an interview about changes in BARC’s animal intake policy, the shelter’s director, Greg Damianoff, said some local rescue efforts are not helping the city’s stray animal problem.

The sharp comments from the director come after last week when BARC made headlines for asking the public to keep stray dogs at home for seven days after being vaccinated for free at the shelter.

It’s an effort to keep dog diseases out of the shelter. The shelter’s policy change is posted online.

Damianoff told KHOU 11, “when they (rescue groups) bring those animals in under the guise of being a rescue, and I know I’m going to get hammered for this, it’s not the solution.” He explains, “what that is, is there’s a handful of people that are rescue groups that go out and pick up animals sort of on their own.”

Those people are people like Huts for Mutts volunteer, Robert Acuna.

“It hurts,” said Acuna. “We should be able to find solace in knowing there’s a government facility that can help us out.”

Helpful hearts like Acuna’s meet an issue with the Houston city ordinance which says residents aren’t allowed to catch an animal when it’s not on their property.

That’s a job for authorities like police and animal control.

“So I don’t know where they’re getting them from,” said Damianoff. “A lot of times when we scan those animals we find out they’re owned animals.”

Damianoff says, when too many strays are brought in at once by rescue groups the shelter has to make life and death decisions.

“So, the animal that we’ve been assisting is probably going to be the one to be put on the ‘euth’ list if you will,” said Damianoff.

Euthanasia is the worst option for BARC; however, seeing suffering stray animals is equally as painful for rescuers.

“I’d rather see them euthanized humanely than out there suffering every day,” said Acuna. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The two views are opposites yet directly related to how strays are brought into the shelter. Acuna says both sides need to come to the table to solve what each wants to achieve: what’s best for the animals.

“As long as we get some give and take,” said Acuna. “I guess we have to meet at common ground.”

