When Virginia resident Jeffrey Dill went fishing at a lake in Virginia Beach last weekend, he didn't expect to smash a 24-year-old state record.

Dill explained that he felt something pulling on the other end of his $20 Walmart rod on Saturday morning while fishing at Lake Smith. After about 15 minutes of tug-of-war with the fish, Dill pulled his catch out of the water and was shocked by what he saw."I put him on the dock, held him down for a minute. He was so big," said Dill, who named his prize fish "Big Earle."

The fisherman brought "Big Earle" to a local tackle shop to be officially inspected and weighed by a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries biologist.

