HOUSTON - It's been two weeks since Janelle, a very pregnant dog left chained to the Harris County Shelter was found, and as of Tuesday evening, she is in labor!
KHOU 11 reporter, Janelle Bludau, and photographer, Michael Barbagallo, found the dog on May 30, as they arrived at the shelter to report on overcrowding.
Dr. Michael White, a veterinarian at the shelter who was caring for the dog, provided an update on Tuesday.
White said Janelle is doing well, but getting anxious. He says she’s very close to having the puppies and she's getting pretty big.
It's unclear how many puppies she will have but White said it could be close to 10.
Janelle Bludau has been keeping with the dog's health and receiving updates from Dr. White: