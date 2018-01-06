HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Janelle, the dog found chained to the Harris County Animal Shelter’s fence Wednesday morning, got her first X-Ray Friday.

“It’s difficult to count them all right now because of the overlapping," Dr. Michael White said pointing to the pup's X-Ray.

They’re hard to see, but easy to love.

“You can see the skeletal structure," Dr. White said.

The pregnant mama has no idea what’s coming next.

Her doctor says it will probably be two weeks, at the most, until she won’t be able to sleep.

“She’s going to have quite a few babies," Dr. White said.

We first fell in love with the sweet girl Wednesday morning around 4 a.m., when we found her chained to the fence outside the shelter, abandoned in the dark.

But now the pregnant pup has been spoken for. A rescue plans to take her home to foster, and Dr. White says that’s the best thing for her.

“In a shelter situation where you have dogs coming in from all over the place with no history, there’s a greater chance of disease spread, and we don’t want these puppies to be exposed to that type of disease at that young age," Dr. White said.

But he says if the foster doesn’t come, he’s going home with him.

“She’s going to have a good life," Dr. White said.

So much better than where she was before.

Dr. White says animal abandonment is a never-ending problem for them, but it’s one that’s so easy to fix.

“It helps us to have a little bit of background on the animal. It would be better for us and the animal if they would bring them here, and let us know all of that information rather than just abandoning the animal with nothing," Dr. White said.

© 2018 KHOU