HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 5 has opened an animal cruelty investigation in the hopes of finding whoever shot and tortured a stray dog named Gus.

Gus has captured the hearts of thousands after photos online showed him with a badly swollen face after someone tied a shoelace around his neck.

Gus underwent surgery at A&M last week. According to his new Facebook page “Gus’ Journey,” he is on the mend and has a great prognosis.

Those behind Gus’s page are warning everyone of people setting up fake pages for him to scam others out of donations. They encourage those interested in donating and for updates on Gus to follow his real page and Houston K-911 Rescue.

