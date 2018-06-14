PASADENA, Texas - The Pasadena Animal Shelter’s adoption center had only been open a couple of months before the hurricane brought down its roof.

No animals nor employees were hurt in the storm, but their newly opened adoption center was shut down for months, limiting space to hold animals.

“It was very difficult,” said Carey O’Connor with the shelter. “We had a taste of what the adoption center could be and bring to the community, and we had started to gain traction. But then Harvey struck, and it all rolled back, and then being closed for several months, people forget that the building is here.”

The good news is ceiling repairs have been made, and the doors are back open. The bad news? The shelter is way over capacity with more than 350 dogs and cats. The shelter is hoping adoption specials will help attract adopters and foster families.

“We’re trying to become a no-kill shelter, as close to no-kill as we can,” O’Connor said. “We don’t discriminate on breed or age. If the animal is treatable, we try and save it. So we will keep them here as long as it takes to find them a loving family, but we need the community’s support.”

If you’re looking for a pet, adoption fees are waived this month for most of the shelter’s dogs and cats. For more information, visit the Pasadena Animal Shelter’s website.

