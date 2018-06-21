HOUSTON - Four animals were rescued inside a home in southeast Houston after deputies found them living in deplorable conditions.

On May 31, deputies responded to a call by roofers who told them a foul smell was coming from a home they were working on.

The roofers said they originally thought the smell was coming from a dead body inside the home.

Deputies with Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap’s Office found the animals living without food or water and covered in feces inside the home in the 14400 block of Salama Falls.

In one upstairs bathroom, a goose was found confined to a tub full of its own feces, with fecal matter spread across the walls. The animal was filthy with open visible wounds, missing most of its feathers and suffering from a severe bacterial infection on its feet.

In another bathroom, a duck was found in similar conditions, covered in its own waste with no access to food or water.

Officers could hear a dog barking inside the home as well and later found one pit bull mix with open sores in a crate full of its own feces. A cat was also discovered in the middle of belongings and trash piled in one of the rooms.

The Houston Humane Society took custody of all four animals. They have been getting veterinary care and rehabilitation since their seizure.

The Houston Humane Society reports the goose is still being treated for its infection, but the animals are recovering well.

An investigation into the animals’ circumstances and their owners is still ongoing and any evidence of criminal wrongdoing will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce and the Houston Humane Society aided deputies in the investigation and seizure.

If you suspect animal abuse, neglect, hoarding or torture, report it at www.927PAWS.org.

© 2018 KHOU