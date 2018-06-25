HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – There is good news in the race to save dozens of adorable puppies.

Volunteers with the Harris County Animal Shelter tells us one person surrendered 37 dogs on Friday. We're told some of them were in bad shape.

While the circumstances are not entirely clear, all of these dogs have gone to rescue facilities in both Houston and Austin. All of them will eventually be available for adoption.

Follow the volunteers' Facebook page to stay updated on when the pups will be available.

