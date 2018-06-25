HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Animal Shelter volunteer really knows what it means to stand for Houston’s animals.

On Saturday night, a volunteer opened her home to 37 dogs after their owner decided to give them up.

The owner from South Houston tried to surrender the dogs to the Harris County Animal Shelter Friday afternoon.

The animals weren't from the county’s jurisdiction, so the shelter gave the owner other shelter locations to try. But not long after, county shelter volunteer Shelby Roquemore offered to take all 37 dogs in herself.

While overwhelming at first, Roquemore says she was amazed at the amount of people who came forward to help out!

Food, crates, medical supplies and foster families showed up at her house and by Sunday afternoon, all 37 Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes were with rescues here in Houston and in Austin.

The dogs will soon be up for adoption. If you’re interested in bringing one home, follow the Houston and Harris County Volunteers Facebook page for updates on availability.

© 2018 KHOU