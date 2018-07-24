HOUSTON - More than 100 animals were seized Tuesday from a southwest Houston apartment home.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies and Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce members took 32 cockatiels, 22 chinchillas, 16 sugar gliders, 13 ferrets, 11 guinea pigs, six African grey parrots, three dogs and two prairie dogs from an apartment in the 10200 block of Sugar Branch Drive where they were serving an eviction notice.

Deputies say the animals were kept in unsuitable living conditions. The animals were without food and water, and others needed urgent medical care, according to authorities.

The Houston Humane Society helped remove the animals and is providing housing for them at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KHOU