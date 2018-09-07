GALVESTON, Texas - Two rescued seal pups have found their new home at Moody Gardens and the public can meet them this week!

The pups named, Tomato and Ravioli, were rescued in Crescent City, California and came to Galveston Island in February.

Tomato was rescued at just 4 months old after being found on a boat ramp with severe injuries due to a suspected dog attack.

Moody Gardens

Ravioli was a premature pup picked up by Good Samaritans in March of 2017. She suffers from neurologic and balance problems, according to Moody Gardens.

Both animals are not able to be released back into the wild.

They are getting ready to debut at the North Pacific Exhibit at the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens.

Staff are planning to introduce the pups to the public on Wednesday when the aquarium opens at 10 a.m.

According to a Moody Gardens spokesperson, the staff members are leaving it up to the seals themselves if they want to come out at the exhibit but they have a good feeling, the pups will be out and excited to see the public as well.

Tomato & Ravioli: Rescued, Rehabbed, & Read to Make Their Debut! Here's a wonderful insight to two of our rehabilitated Harbor Seals, and their journey through their recovery here at Moody Gardens! #FintasticFriday https://t.co/8xsUpPcJE1 — Moody Gardens (@MoodyGardens) July 6, 2018

