MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Animal shelter overcrowding does not stop at Harris County.

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is also in desperate need of help. 100 animals were surrendered to the shelter Tuesday.

Officials say they need community involvement to help save as many pets as possible. The shelter is also looking for volunteers to take animals to offsite adoption events and take pictures.

If you ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the time is now. All animals are $5 until June 10.

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is located in the 8500 block of State Highway 242 in Conroe, Texas. The shelter is open six days a week for adoptions.

Montgomery County Animal Shelter looking for adopters. fosters The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is overcrowded. Officials say they need community involvement to help save as many pets as possible. (Photo Credit: Montgomery County Animal Shelter) 01 / 17 The Montgomery County Animal Shelter is overcrowded. Officials say they need community involvement to help save as many pets as possible. (Photo Credit: Montgomery County Animal Shelter) 01 / 17

RELATED ARTICLES

KHOU 11 helps shelter reduce animal overcrowding

Houstonians help save more than 500 animals during KHOU Adopt-A-Thon

Photos: Harris County Animal Shelter sees overwhelming response after adoption plea

© 2018 KHOU