The Dallas Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla last week, and the infant is in rare company: It's the first gorilla born at the zoo in 20 years and only the fifth baby gorilla at the zoo in nearly 50 years.

The zoo announced the birth Monday and released photos of the baby and its mother, 22-year-old Hope, a western lowland gorilla.

Both Hope and the baby – who doesn't have a name just yet – are doing well. Hope labored just over an hour during the birth last week. The zoo hasn't revealed the baby's gender.

"Mom is tired but she's tending to the infant perfectly, and the baby appears to be strong – gripping onto mom, and nursing frequently," the zoo said in a press release.

Silverback Subira, the father, was quick to greet his first baby, "gently putting his lips ont he infant's head shortly after birth," the zoo release said.

It was Hope's second time giving birth, according to the zoo. She had a baby in 2004 at a zoo in Albuquerque, N.M. Hope came to Dallas from Albuquerque last year.

