HOUSTON -- High above the houses and streets of a quiet southwest Houston neighborhood lives a cat with a bird’s eye view.

Yes, she’s a cat frequently perched way up in a tree planted on Jim White’s property.

“…sitting on my swing, eating breakfast every morning and watching people going by, and I start seeing her up there,” White says.

Pretty soon, other neighbors walking by also noticed the stray cat living her life on a limb. So three times a day, Joana leaves some food for the feline at the base of the tree, and the cat carefully climbs down.

It’s a relationship that has been going on for over two years.

“Even during Harvey, it stays up there,” Joana tells KHOU 11. “Hard rains, it stays up there and doesn’t even look wet when it comes down.”

So what do you call a feline who lives in the tree line?

“It lives in a tree, and I said how about ‘TC’ – tree cat.”

TC has a clipped ear, which means she was fixed at some point.

Jim and Joana say they would love to find the tree cat a home, but they’re not sure if she’ll fit in. Her ambitions may just be a little too lofty.

“She looks real comfortable. She's got her catnip. She's got her treats. She's got her water, wish someone would do that for me,” jokes Joana.

TC might not have a real home, but she sure has friends. And that's something we can all look up to.

