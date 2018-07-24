HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It was love at first sight this week for a Houston-area man and his new furry friend.

Someone brought in a poodle off the streets that was matted and covered in dirt to the Harris County Animal Shelter.

While in the process of the pup being cleaned, Caleb Shaffer walked in. He saw the poodle up for adoption on the website and went straight to the shelter to adopt him.

Shaffer said he had just lost his poodle a few months ago, and finding this pup brought him to tears. He believes adopting the poddle was fate.

