MAGNOLIA, Texas - Some local students are learning a special lesson from a shelter dog.

The Abandoned Animal Rescue in Magnolia brought “Swift” the dog to Oakcrest Intermediate School.

Swift is a unique dog. He has a condition in which the muscles in his esophagus do not push food down. The condition requires him to eat standing up.

Swift showed students it’s OK to be different. The students have raised enough money to cover Swift’s adoption fee.

If you’re interested in adopting Swift, tap/click here for more information.

