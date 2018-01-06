Lee the poodle, who was found abandoned outside the Harris County Animal Shelter early Tuesday morning, has received a new life.

Lee was found inside a crate with a note attached.

“Can you please take care of my dog,” the note began. “He’s a great puppy I just couldn’t afford to keep him, his name is Lee, he will listen, he will bark, and will not bite, please don’t put him down, I love him, but can’t afford to keep him. I haven’t shaved him yet, I apologize, but please care for him and find him a home, thanks.”

A note left with Lee the poodle after he was abandoned in a crate at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

Lee’s white curly fur was dirty, matted and grew over his eyes. Overall, though, he was in good health, the shelter said.

Lee was taken into the shelter, where he was bathed and groomed.

After that, his personality began to show. He ran around outside wagging his tail while playing fetch. Shelter staff also learned he knew how to sit.

The best part of all, Lee was adopted and found a new home Thursday afternoon.

The shelter, which currently over 300 dogs and cats ready for adoption, is offering free cat and $10 adoptions for dogs ready to walk out the door through Sunday.

All animals are spay/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with a one-year pet license.

200 dogs and cats were dropped off at the Harris County Animal Shelter this past weekend, sending the shelter well past its 150-animal capacity. There are now 375 (!!!) 🐶 & 🐈 ready for adoption. pic.twitter.com/HZ9A5m79z1 — Matt Keyser (@writeonkeyser) May 30, 2018

Adoption hours are 1-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is located at 612 Canino Road in north Houston.

The shelter is also asking for people who are available to provide short-term foster care. For more information, click here.

