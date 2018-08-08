ESTILL COUNTY, Kentucky – A Kentucky animal shelter has canceled this week’s euthanization deadline for its cats and dogs after a plea for help went viral.

The shelter announced Wednesday morning all of its animals had been adopted.

“Thanks for everyones help in finding our babys homes!!! Euth date has been canceled!!,” The Estill County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook.

WLWT reports more than 40 animals were adopted this week as the Thursday deadline approached.

Cats were listed for adoption for free and dogs carried a $25 fee.

Earlier the shelter wrote, "Hey folks we need your help again!!! We have almost 40 cats and kittens in the shelter and have no where to put them....We've set a Euth date for Thursday the 9th...Also the dogs we have over 14 and need to make room so they will be on for Thursday also...Please come find your new family member today!!!"

