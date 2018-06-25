HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A K-9 with Constable Mark Herman's Office nabbed a suspect who led deputies on a chase in Harris County on Friday.

Deputies said they tried to pull over a man for a traffic stop in the 4800 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway but he failed to stop.

The man, identified as Lamaar Foster, 45, led deputies on a chase that lasted for about 30 miles.

Deputies said, during the pursuit, the suspect intentionally drove his vehicle toward a deputy who was attempting to set up spike strips.

Foster then struck a curb and blew out both passenger side tires causing him to stop in the 23900 block of U.S. 290.

According to deputies, he refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and a K-9 was utilized to bring him into custody.

Foster was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He has been charged with Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

No bond has been set.

© 2018 KHOU