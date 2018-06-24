JACINTO CITY, Texas – Hundreds of dogs and cats in Jacinto City were spayed or neutered for free Saturday thanks to The Empty Shelter Project, an event organized by the Houston nonprofit, K-9 Angels Rescue.

Volunteers, veterinarians and vet techs donated their time and services to make the quarterly event possible. Saturday’s event was the seventh of its kind in underserved neighborhoods in the greater Harris County area.

K-9 Angels co-founder, Mary Tipton, said the goal is to prevent unwanted litters and reduce the number of dogs and cats in our shelters.

“We don’t have enough adopters, we don’t have enough rescues, and we hate to euthanize,” Tipton said.

More than 340 animals were fixed and microchipped Saturday, bringing their total to more than 2,000 across Harris County since they started the free events last year. Their next spay neuter clinic is expected in September with a location yet to be determined.

Visit TheEmptyShelterProject.org for more information.

Photos: Hundreds of animals spayed and neutered

